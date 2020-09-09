Donegal Ladies Champions set for Ulster action

The winners of the respective Donegal Ladies Championships know there opposition in the opening rounds of Ulster after the provincial board confirmed the fixtures.

Senior kingpins Glenfin go straight to the semi final where they will be against preliminary round winners St. Macartan’s (Tyrone) or Lacken (Cavan).

Donegal Intermediate Champions St Naul's and Junior Champions Killybegs will meet the Down winners at both levels.

Ulster Ladies Club Championships 2020

Saturday 19th /Sunday 20th September

Junior Club Championship

First Round @ 2pm

Down Champions vs Killybegs

Saturday 26th/Sunday 27th September

Intermediate Club Championship

Quarter Final @ 2pm

St. Nauls vs Down Champions

Senior Club Championship

Semi Final @ 2pm

Glenfin vs St. Macartan’s (Tyrone)/Lacken (Cavan)