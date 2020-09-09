Donegal Ladies Champions set for Ulster action

The winners of the respective Donegal Ladies Championships know there opposition in the opening rounds of Ulster after the provincial board confirmed the fixtures.
Senior kingpins Glenfin go straight to the semi final where they will be against preliminary round winners St. Macartan’s (Tyrone) or Lacken (Cavan).
Donegal Intermediate Champions St Naul's and Junior Champions Killybegs will meet the Down winners at both levels.
Ulster Ladies Club Championships 2020
Saturday 19th /Sunday 20th September
Junior Club Championship
First Round @ 2pm
Down Champions vs Killybegs
Saturday 26th/Sunday 27th September
Intermediate Club Championship
Quarter Final @ 2pm
St. Nauls vs Down Champions
Senior Club Championship
Semi Final @ 2pm
Glenfin vs St. Macartan’s (Tyrone)/Lacken (Cavan)