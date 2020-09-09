Donegal Councillor pushes for development of islands

A Donegal Councillor is urging Island Minister Heather Humphreys to visit Donegal for discussions on how best to develop the islands in a way that meets the aspirations of the islanders.

Donegal County Council's Island's Committee was told this week that both Minister Humphreys and Gaeltacht Minister Catherine Martin have a role in ensuring that those who want to live and work on all of Donegal's islands can do so.

Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says the last tranche of island funding saw Donegal's islands lose out, but he's confident that will change soon: