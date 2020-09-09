Derry City lift Knockalla Cup with win over Rovers

Derry City Reserves came from behind to take the Ulster FA Cup on Tuesday evening in Buncrana.

The Brandywell boys lifted the Knockalla Cup by defeating Letterkenny Rovers 3-2 at Maginn Park.

Derry never lead in the game until the winner, at 2-1 down, Odhran Kennedy stepped up to bag the goal which gave the cup to Derry.

BJ Banda and Matty Harkin had twice given Rovers the lead only for Shaun McDermott and Patrick Ferry to equalise.

Derry's Matty Walker was named the Man of the Match on the night..

For Letterkenny, It brings a disappointing end to Eamon McConigley's tenure with Rovers who lost back to back cup finals in the last week.