‘Countrywide surge’ in children attending GPs for Covid-19 assessments

These been a reported surge in the number of children attending GPs for assessment for possible Covid-19 according to The Irish Medical Organisation.

The increase is said to be countrywide.

Speaking to Greg Hughes this morning on the 9 till noon show, Chairman of the IMO GP Committee, Dr Denis McCauley highlighted that viral infections from 2019 and 2020 are very different, therefore medical advice for children may differ.

Dr McCauley has said there is an increase in GP attendance as doctors want to get involved early with those with symptoms: