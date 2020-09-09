Calls on Government to publish more details on Covid-19 clusters

There are calls for the government to publish which cities, towns and villages currently have clusters of COVID-19.

Independent TD Richard O'Donoghue says the public should be allowed to know the specific areas within a county where there is an outbreak.

The Limerick TD is part of the Rural Indepedents, who will bring a bill to revoke restrictions introduced last month before the Dail later.

Richard O'Donoghue says releasing information about where clusters are will allow people to be responsible in how they live alongside the virus.