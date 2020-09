Parents are responding to advice to get their children checked quickly if they are ill.

There's been a surge in the numbers of children being assessed for Covid 19, according to doctors.

Each GP is seeing between 5 and ten patients with respiratory issues in the last few days, according to the Irish Medical Organisation.

Stranorlar GP Dr Denis McCauley is Chair of the IMO's GP Committee. He says this was expected as the schools re-opened.............