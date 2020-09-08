Public consultation on Carndonagh Regeneration Project

Donegal County Council in partnership with Spraoi agus Spórt is proposing a Town Centre Regeneration Project in Carndonagh.

The key aims of the project are to address both physical and social regeneration targets in the town.

This will be done through repurposing vacant or derelict buildings to create a new central 'hub' facilitating a diverse range of youth, commercial, social, creative, recreational and tourism needs together with remote co-working opportunities.

A public consultation event has been organised for this Thursday at which the proposed plans will be on display at Spraoi agus Spórt.

Local Cllr Martin McDermott says it's important for residents to attend and make their views known: