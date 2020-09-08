Ollie Horgan reacts to 3-1 defeat

Finn Harps suffered a 3-1 defeat to Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds last night.

Ryan de Vries got Rovers’ first goal while Mark Russell equalised for Harps after the restart.

Substitute Ronan Murray went on to score a second for the Sligo men and then a penalty from Ronan Coughlan sealed the deal for the home side.

Finn Harps finished with 9 men, Mark Coyle and Kosovar Sadiki both seeing two yellows. They were joined by their manager Ollie Horgan who was sent to the stands after 62 minutes having also received two yellow cards.

Horgan spoke to Oisin Kelly after the game: