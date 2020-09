The government has agreed to re-open pubs from September 21st.

Cabinet Ministers are meeting at the moment to discuss the impact of opening pubs in two weeks time.

It will be subject to any local restrictions or lockdowns that might be in place.

There's particular concern over the spread of the virus in Dublin and Limerick over the next week.

Sinn Féin's Health Spokesman David Cullinane believes the pubs should be allowed to open: