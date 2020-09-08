Gardai reissue appeal over fatal crash at Creeslough

Gardaí have reissued an appeal for witnesses to a fatal traffic collision involving two cars a week ago today.

At approximately 9.30pm last Tuesday, Gardaí and Emergency Services were called to the scene of a two car collision on the N56 at Derryart, Creeslough.

A passenger in one of the cars, a 19-year-old male, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The driver and a second passenger in the car, both male and in their 20s, were removed by ambulance to Hospital in Letterkenny with serious injuries.

The driver of the second car, a man in his late 50s, was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are also appealing to road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) from along the route around that time to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to Milford Garda Station 074-9153060 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.