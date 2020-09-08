Gardaí investigating Letterkenny assault

Gardaí are investigating an assault in Letterkenny.

The incident happened on the Oliver Plunkett Road, Letterkenny last Thursday.

Just before 2.30pm, a male was assaulted by two other males. He was wrestled to the ground by one of these males and then received blows to the head from the second male.

One of the males was wearing a navy and white hoodie, navy tracksuit bottoms with white stripes down the leg and black and white trainers.

The second male was wearing a black and red jacket, dark bottoms and white trainers. They then left the area on foot in the direction of the Main Street.

The male concerned sustained a cut to his face as a result of the attack.

If anyone witnessed this incident or can offer any information in relation to it, please contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.