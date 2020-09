An investigation has been launched into an early morning burglary in Letterkenny.

One occupant of a house in Sylvan Park was in bed when he heard someone coming up the stairs.

Nothing was taken from the house but a number of drawers had been opened and checked through.

The incident happened between 4am and 4.30am this morning.

The front door of the house had been left unlocked and Garda Claire Rafferty is also appealing to homeowners to take the proper safety precautions: