‘Concrete commitment’ given on A5 project

The Infrastructure Minister has given reassurances that the A5 remains a top priority for her.

The A5 project, which has faced a decade of delays, has long been regarded as a critical piece of infrastructure that would help deliver local jobs, increase connectivity and effectively save lives.

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan had an in-depth conversation this week about the project with Infrastructure Minister Nicola Mallon.

He says he was given a concrete commitment that the project will be delivered in the near future: