Two men are wanted in connection with a bogus caller incident in Lifford.

These men took a substantial amount of cash from an elderly man in exchange for tarring his driveway.

There was genuine work being carried out in the area on the roads around the time and the two males in question gave the impression that they were involved with these works.

The work they carried out was said to be substandard.

The incident happened last Thursday between 2pm and 3pm.

Garda Claire Rafferty has his appeal: