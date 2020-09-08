5,500 jobs ‘at risk’ in Donegal’s hospitality sector

An estimated 5,500 jobs are at risk in the hospitality sector in Donegal.

That's according to the latest survey from the Irish Hotels Federation which has revealed the enormous challenges facing hotels and guesthouses in Donegal and across the country as demand continues to plummet as a result of the Covid crisis.

Bookings for September/October are said to have plunged with average room occupancy levels at 33% in the Border region.

Paul Diver, Chair of the Donegal branch the IHF says the Government must work more closely with the sector to ensure livelihoods are saved: