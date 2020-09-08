200 fewer Donegal people on Covid payment from today

Two hundred fewer people in Donegal are receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment today.

The Department of Social Protection has issued payments valued at €68.6 million to 219,900 people for the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

The number of people in the county getting the payment today has fallen to 6,500, representing a 70% decrease from the 22,700 total at the peak of the Covid-19 crisis.

Nationally, there's been a decrease of 5,100 on the 225,000 people paid last week and it's a drop of over 63% on the 598,000 paid at its peak on 5th May.

In the past seven days, 9,265 people have closed their claim while some 6,256 will be receiving their final payment today.

The top sector in which employees are returning to work this week is Education with 1,500 going back to work, followed by Accommodation and Food Services; and Transportation and Storage sectors.