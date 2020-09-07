NW Derby – Sligo v Harps Preview – Declan Boyle

Finn Harps return to league action tonight when they make the trip to neighbouring Sligo Rovers. Kick-off at the Showgrounds is 7.45pm.

There will be full LIVE match commentary on Highland tonight with Oisin Kelly and Declan Boyle in association with B&S Credit Union Ballybofey.

For Harps its two wins on the bounce after they followed up the comeback win at Waterford with a 2-0 victory over Bray Wanderers in the FAI Cup Second Round last weekend. Ollie Horgan’s men will come into the game hopeful of getting a result after Cork City’s draw with Shelbourne yesterday saw the club slip to 10th in the table.

The two sides met on the opening night of the season where Finn Harps came out on top after Karl O’Sullivan’s all important goal. A positive result tonight will see Finn Harps move off the bottom of the table.

Former Harps captain Declan Boyle says if Harps are good at the back the Ballybofey side could get a positive result on the road this evening.