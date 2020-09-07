Flood Relief Surveys beginning in fours areas of Donegal

Surveys are beginning this week in four areas to prepare for flood relief schemes.

Donegal County Council says the preliminary ecological surveys to gather baseline data are beginning tomorrow in Burnfoot, Castlefinn, Downings, and Glenties.

RPS Consulting Engineers have been appointed to carry out the environmental assessments, with work on the baseline surveys beginning tomorrow.

The initial surveys will take approximately two weeks, with further surveys to be conducted over the coming months.

Donegal County Council says it has obtained necessary health and safety statements from RPS demonstrating their safety protocols and procedures, particularly in relation to Covid 19.

The survey teams may require access to private lands to complete habitat and biodiversity assessments, and if anyone has queries, the council says they should contact the Flood Relief Schemes Unit in Donegal County Council through the contact centre on 074 9153900 or email floodreliefschemes@donegalcoco.ie.

The council says these surveys will greatly assist in the design of environmentally acceptable flood relief schemes for the four areas being covered.