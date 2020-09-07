Donegal GAA Semi-Final Fixtures Confirmed

The Donegal CCC has tonight confirmed the semi-final fixtures in the Donegal Senior and Intermediate Football Championships which are to take place this coming weekend.

The first of the two Senior semi-finals will see Kilcar play Gaoth Dobhair at 5:30pm on Saturday 12 September in O'Donnell Park.

Mac Cumhaill Park will host the other Senior semi between Naomh Conaill and St Eunan's at 4pm the following day, Sunday 13 September.

The relegation play-off between Milford and Termon is fixed for 2pm on Saturday 12 September in O'Donnell Park.

The two semi-finals in the Intermediate Championship will both be played at 1pm on Sunday 13 September. Buncrana v Cloughaneely face off at O'Donnell Park while Aodh Ruadh play Naomh Columba in Fintra.