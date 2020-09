There's been widespread criticism of a vandalism attack in the new section of Derry's City Cemetery.

The latest incident happened in the section of the cemetery overlooking Lonemoor Road.

Local Cllr Patricia Logue says it's not the first occasion in recent times that graves in that section have been targeted.

She says this has deeply upset many people who have relatives buried in this section, and she's urging those behind the attacks to stop...............