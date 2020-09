There's been a big uptake in those accessing mental health services in Donegal over the last few months.

In June and July, there was 48% increase in referrals to services in the county with people coming forward with anxiety and other mental issues.

The Covid-19 lockdown combined with a backlog in waiting lists is said to be the main factors for the significant increase.

Assistant Director of Nursing with Mental Health Services Donegal is Raymond Guthrie: