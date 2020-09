Glenfin have won back the Donegal Senior Ladies Football title in emphatic fashion after they beat Termon 7-07 to 2-10.

Yvonne Bonner inspired her side to a 5-04 to 0-08 half time lead.

Termon tried to battle back but Glenfin's first half goals proved too much for Termon as Paul Bonner's side ran out 12 point victors.

After the game Frank Craig spoke with Yvonne Bonner...