Trillick and Dungannon to meet in Tyrone SFC Final

Trillick and Dungannon are through to the Tyrone Senior Football Championship finals after victories over Coalisland and Errigal Ciaran respectively.

The defending champions Trillick, had a 2-13 to 1-12 win over Coalisland with Mattie Donnelly firing over a crucial score in injury time to help send his side through to their second final in as many years.

The other semi final, saw last years beaten finalist Errigal Ciaran lose out to Dungannon after extra time.

At full time the sides were level on a scoreline of 0-12 to 1-09 and very little could separate the sides until the 81st minute of the game when Dungannon's Ciaran Barker fired over a 45.

After Trillick's win, Francis Mooney spoke with their full back Ruairi Kelly...

Francis also got the thoughts of Dungannon's Oran Mallon after their victory...