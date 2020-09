It was successful weekend for Donegal athletes at the National Championship in the Morton Stadium.

Following on from Adrienne Gallen's success on Saturday, many Donegal athletes picked up medals at the Masters level.

Sinead McConnell, Bosco Reid, Patrick Galvin, Martin Cunningham, Robert Anderson, Damien Crawford, Patrick Brennan and Nicole O'Donnell all won in their Masters category

Patsy McGonagle has the wrap...