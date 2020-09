St Eunan's booked their place in the Donegal Senior Football Championship semi-final with an emphatic 8-11 to 0-06.

Goals from Caolan Ward, Sean McGettigan, Padraig McGettigan, Eoin McGeehin and two from Niall and Conor O'Donnell helped the Cathedral Town side ease into the semi-finals

Oisin Kelly and Brendan Kilcoyne report from O'Donnell whilst Ciaran O'Donnell spoke with Man of the Match Brian McIntyre...