SEAI encouraging homeowners to avail of Government grants

The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland is encouraging homeowners to avail of Government funded grants for home energy upgrades, saying that to date, over 11,000 homes have already benefited.

SEAI say the improvements provide more efficient energy, and in the longer term, ensure that bills are lower.

SEAI says supports are available for insulation, renewable home heating, heating controls, and solar panels, with grants ranging from €400 up to €6000 depending on the works to be undertaken and the size of house.

Typically, they say, 30% of the upgrade cost will be covered.

A spokesperson said the last six months has shown us that our homes really are our havens and something that we need to invest in and maintain.

That's something they say that 11,404 households in Donegal have already done, and are advising people to check on the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland website about securing a Building Energy rating as a first step .