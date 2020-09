Gaoth Dobhair have squeezed past MacCumhaills by the thinnest of margins in the Donegal Senior Football Championship quarter final.

It took a late point from Cian Mulligan to get the 2018 champions over the finishing line in Magheragallon.

MacCumhaills' Oisin Gallen finished the game on 1-09 but it just wasn't enough as his side were defeated 0-14 to 1-10.

After the game, Tom Comack spoke with Gaoth Dobhair's Niall Friel...

Tom also got the thoughts of MacCumhaills manager...