Gardai issue appeal for missing Buncrana man Ken Keeney

Gardai in Inishowen have issued an appeal for a man missing from the Cockhill area of Buncrana.

Family and friends are becoming increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of Ken Keeney.

Ken is 59 years old described as being 5 foot 7 in height, thin build with fair grey hair, blue eyes and of a fair complexion.

Ken was last seen leaving his home in the Cockhill area around 10 am yesterday, Saturday 5th September.

He was wearing a white jumper and blue jeans.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have seen Ken or know of his whereabouts to contact them at Buncrana Garda Station on 0749320540