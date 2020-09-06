Draw made for Donegal Senior & Intermedite Football Semi-Finals & Junior Hurling Semi-Finals

The draws have been made for the Donegal Senior and Intermediate Football Championships semi-finals as well as the Junior Hurling semi-finals.

The Senior draw is a repeat of last years with Kilcar taking on Gaoth Dobhair and Naomh Conaill will play St Eunan's.

In the Intermediate draw, Clougheneeley's reward for defeating Red Hughs 0-13 to 0-09 is a semi-final clash with Buncrana, who beat Fanad Gaels 4-15 to 4-05.

Whilst Naomh Columba who had a 0-13 to 1-07 win over Malin will take on Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon who recorded a Naomh Muire 0-15 to 1-07.

The Junior Hurling draw has placed Dungloe against Setanta and Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon up against Carndonagh.

Oisin Kelly and Brendan Kilcoyne run through the ties...