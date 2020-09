Donemana won the North West Senior Cup on Saturday afternoon with a 14 run victory over Brigade at Beechgrove.

The final play of the game fell to William McBrine - his 2-18 sealed a 14-run winning margin as the cup headed out of Beechgrove after a 2 year residency.

In the other final played on Saturday, it was Burndennet that won the Sammy Jeffrey Shield.

They beat Ballyspallen by 4 wickets.