Clonmany Shamrocks are the Fr Ó Gara Cup winners for 2020 after they beat Rasheney 4-0 on Saturday evening.

A first half hat-trick from Man of the Match Jason Devlin had Clonmany on their way to winning the cup before Mark McLaughlin sealed the win by scoring his sides fourth.

Clonmanys attention will now turn to next weekend when they take on Aileach in the Buncrana Credit Union Cup final.