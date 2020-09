Cappry Rovers are into the Brian McCormick Sports cup final after they beat Bonagee 4-1 at Ballyare.

Cappry were 2-0 up at the break with goals coming from Dean O'Donnell and an Aaron Kelly penalty.

Paddy McNulty netted to make it three before Bonagee pulled one back.

Sean McBride then rounded off Cappry's win.

They will play the winner of tomorrows other semi-final between Kilmacrennan Celtic and Kildrum Tigers.