Animals in Need appeal for interest in rehoming roosters

Animals in Need Donegal have appealed to anyone interested in re-homing a number of roosters to contact them.

Yesterday they were contacted about 6-7 roosters of various ages found dumped in a drain.

5 have been caught and settled in makeshift pens. 1 is a fully grown white sussex rooster and 4 are around 15 weeks old.

The voluntary organisation have said this is something that sadly happens too often- people 'getting rid' of unwanted roosters and only keeping the hens.

Animals in Need Donegal have appealed to anyone interested and able to offer one of them a home to contact them via their Facebook.