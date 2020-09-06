138 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland

138 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic and there are no new deaths.

The number of new cases in Dublin today has dropped to 68 from its high 133 figure yesterday.

There are 13 in Limerick, 9 in Galway, 9 in Kildare and 5 each in Cork, Wexford, and in Wicklow.

The remaining 24 cases are in 14 other counties including Donegal. 67% of today's cases are under the age of 45.

The death toll remains at 1,777 and the total number of positive tests is 29,672 since the pandemic broke out here.