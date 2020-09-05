Pubs could be allowed reopen by middle of this month

All pubs could be allowed to reopen by the middle of this month.

The move's set to coincide with the release of the government's new long-term strategy for dealing with Covid-19.

The government's currently finalising a new set of guidelines on the reopening of all pubs that will include strict regulation and inspection.

According to the Irish Times, details will be shared with industry representatives over the coming days, with a view to having all pubs operating again by mid-September.

The move's set to coincide with the government's own 'living with Covid' plan which is to be announced in nine days time.

Meanwhile the Taoiseach says new rules requiring pubs and restaurants to keep a record of food orders for 28 days will protect law-abiding businesses.

It follows criticism of the measure by pub owners.

Micheál Martin insists Government has no interest in knowing what people are eating, and there's been an "overreaction" to the new rule.