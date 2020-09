Luke McAteer was back in the winner's enclosure on Saturday afternoon after he rode Robin Des Sheikh to victory in Navan for trainer Paul Flynn.

McAteer beat fellow Donegal jockey Oisin Orr who finished second onboard Dark Pine for trainer Dermot Weld.

The win is the Donegal jockeys fourth in as many days after he was on rode Ivy Avenue, We'll Go Again and Verbal Fencing to victory in the past week.