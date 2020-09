Naomh Conaill are through to the Donegal Senior Football Championship semi-final after they beat Glenfin 2-16 to 0-05.

Goals from Ethan O'Donnell and Charles McGuinness helped Martin Regan's side into the semi final draw.

After the game Ciaran O'Donnell got the thoughts of Man of the Match Ethan O'Donnell but first Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh have the full time report...