Kilcar beat St Michael’s in thriller

Kilcar have booked their place in the Donegal Senior Football Championship Semi-Finals after they beat St Michael's 3-14 to 3-12 in a thrilling encounter in Towney.

Two goals before half time from Darragh O'Donnell and Stephen McBrearty had Kilcar 2-09 to 0-03 up before Colin McFadden netted to give St Michaels a lifeline at the break.

Michael Langan added his sides second goal 19 minutes into the second half before Man of the Match, Matthew McClean added Kilcar's third.

Langan fired in his second goal of the game in injury time but Kilcar held on to win by two points.

Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh report and Ciaran O'Donnell spoke with Kilcar's Matthew McClean...