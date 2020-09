The Irwin brothers have finished in the front row of the grid for the BSB Superstock 600 race at Silverstone.

For the second weekend running, Rhys Irwin will start on pole position for a Superstock race.

Rhys was just over 0.3 of a second of Ben Luxton who qualified in second.

Caolan Irwin was third fastest in qualifying beating Sam Laffins by 0.01 of a second.

Richard Kerr will begin Sunday's Supersport in 16th position after qualifying today.