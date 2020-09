A Foyle MLA has called on Environment Minister Edwin Poots to hold a public inquiry into the Mobuoy dump on the outskirts of Derry.

The Foyle MLA was speaking after a meeting with NIEA officials where they outlined their plans for dealing with the toxic site.

The site is beside the River Faughan, which supplies much of the surrounding area's drinking water.

Martina Anderson says lessons must be learned, and a public inquiry is the best way to do that: