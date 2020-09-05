Donegal man arrested in Belgium following attack on girlfriend

An Irishman in his 30s, believed to be from Donegal, has been arrested in Belgium after his girlfriend was doused in petrol and set alight.

Emergency services were contacted by the woman's Grandmother who lives nearby the couple’s home near the city of Antwerp.

The woman was rushed to hospital, and placed in an artificial coma due to the extent of her injuries.

It is believed the woman had to jump into a nearly pool to put out the flames. She was found in the pool by emergency services with 80 per cent burns to her body.

Yesterday, the man appeared before an investigating magistrate in Antwerp, where he was remanded in custody to again appear next Tuesday.

A decision will be made on how the probe continues and whether or not the suspect must remain in custody.