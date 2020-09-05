Covid testing ramped up in Donegal as new facility opens today

The HSE's new Covid-19 Community Testing Facility for Donegal is open from today at the Upper Car Park in St Conal's Hospital in Letterkenny, with four drive-in testing bays and facilities for people on foot,

It replaces the centre which operated at O'Donnell Park on the outskirts of the town.

Testing in Donegal has been ramped up in recent weeks, with almost 2,200 tests in the month of August and almost 450 in the first three days of September.

Primary Care General Manager Edel Quinn expects that level of testing to continue: