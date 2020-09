Aodh Rua Ballyshannon are through to the Donegal Intermediate Football Championship semi-finals after they beat Naomh Muire 0-15 to 1-07.

Ultan Boyle's goal had Naomh Muire ahead at half time but a strong second half performance from Aodh Rua saw them advance.

Phillip Patton was the star man for the Ballyshannon side, scoring eight points.

Meanwhile, Burt will play Intermediate Football next year after they beat Naomh Colmcille 1-08 to 1-03.