Adrienne Gallen of Lifford-Strabane AC took the silver medal at the National Junior (U-20) Track and Field Championships in Santry.

The 15-year-old athlete threw 48.58m in the junior women’s hammer event.

The throw was good enough to break the Donegal female senior record (4kg).

Her fifth of six throws was her best.

Nicola Tuthill of Bandon AC won the title with a super throw of 57.19.