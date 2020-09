Ardara will play Donegal Senior Championship Football for another year after they beat Dungloe 1-11 to 0-12 on Friday night.

Kevin Whyte's goal after seven minutes proved to be the vital score of the game for.

The loss now means that Dungloe, will have to scrap it out with the loser of the other relegation Play-Off between Termon and Milford to decide who stays in Senior Football for next year.

After the game Tom Comack spoke to the Ardara manager Adrian Brennan...