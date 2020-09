Donegal jockey Luke McAteer (above) rode a winner in the 2.00 at Down Royal this afternoon.

He rode the 11/4 shot Verbal Fencing to victory.

This latest win comes after winners over the previous two days at Gowran Park and Punchestown.

Meanwhile, Dylan Browne McMonagle was also in the winner’s enclosure today. He was victorious on the 9/4 favourite Baron Samedi in the 3.45 at Down Royal.