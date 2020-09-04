People urged to have their say on proposed asphalt plant

People in Inishowen are being invited to submit any comments they have about a proposed asphalt plant at Gortnaskea, Burnfoot to Donegal County Council.

In May, concern was expressed about the proposal by local residents, after it emerged that Donegal County Council had sought more information following the initial planning application.

Now, Cllr Jack Murray says that further information has now been submitted by the applicants, so people now have five weeks in which to make their submissions.

He says it's not possible to say when a final decision will be made: