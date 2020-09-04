New rules for pubs & restaurants is “bureaucracy gone mad”

The Donegal Chair of the Irish Hotels Federation has described new rules asking restaurants to keep a record of what food customers have ordered as "bureaucracy gone mad".

The measure requires businesses to keep a record of people's substantial meals for 28 days.

Minister Simon Harris earlier claimed the rule had been interpreted wrong and it was just a copy of a receipt that was to be kept.

Donegal IHF Chair Paul Diver says they're already snowed under with legislation and this is a bridge a too far: