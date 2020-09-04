More Donegal organisations to benefit from Covid-19 Stability Fund

A further thirteen organisations in Donegal have been allocated funding under the Covid-19 Stability Fund.

Groups across the county are to share almost 145,000 euro in the latest tranche of funding.

Among the highlights include almost 40,000 euro for the Dunkineely Community Company Limited and ten thousand euro for both the Friends of Carndonagh Hospice and LIFELINE Inishowen.

The funding from the Dormant Accounts Fund is designed to support community and voluntary organisations, charities and social enterprises that are experiencing financial difficulties as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Once-off cash injections of between €2,000 and €200,000 are being awarded to qualifying organisations that provide critical services to those most vulnerable in society.

A full list of successful Donegal organisations available below: