LYIT launches ‘Just Ask’ Initiative

Letterkenny Institute of Technology has launched the ‘Just Ask’ Initiative to offer advice and support to students during this time.

The key aim of the initiative is to ensure that students have all the supports that they need to make the next steps on their journey go smoothly.

Students are set to receive their Leaving Certificate results on Monday 7 September.

In a statement Letterkenny Institute of Technology recognises the difficult final year it has been for the Leaving Certificate class of 2020.

There will be a total of six events taking place from Monday 7 - 14 September - all aimed at supporting Leaving Certificate students, their families, teachers and advisors.

These events will be online events and will take place on various platforms from Facebook to Instagram, and on the LYIT website:

There will be a Leaving Cert results advice line and guidance podcast available on Monday while next Friday, the LYIT will provide a CAO offers helpline, a Synergy Careers Advice Session and a live Facebook Q & A.

LYIT's CAO Virtual Information Day will be held the following Monday, September 14th.

Anyone wishing to find out more information is being asked to visit the LYIT's website.